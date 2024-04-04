Kyrgyzstan’s national football team returns to top 100 in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan is in the 100th place in the FIFA ranking. The updated list was published on the website of the International Federation.

The team moved four positions up.

There are 210 teams in the ranking. The top five are Argentina, France, Belgium, England and Brazil.

The team took 17th place in the AFC zone.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan played two games against Chinese Taipei as part of the qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the Asia zone. The Kyrgyzstanis won both matches.

The women’s national team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 130th place in the International Football Federation ranking.