Kyrgyzstan - Chinese Taipei match: Two Bishkek streets to be closed from 2 pm

Two streets in Bishkek will be closed for traffic in connection with the upcoming football match between the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Chinese Taipei. The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek reported.

The following streets will be closed from 2 p.m. until the end of the game:

Togolok Moldo Street from Chui Avenue to Frunze Street;

Frunze Street from Manas to Panfilov Street.

The patrol police of Bishkek apologize for the inconvenience caused and asks to choose routes in advance.

The match between the national football teams of Kyrgyzstan and Chinese Taipei will take place on March 26 at 8 p.m. at D. Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek. The game will take place as part of the second round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.