The national football team of Kyrgyzstan defeated the team of Palestine at the Three Nations Cup. The match took place at the Dolon Omurzakov stadium in Bishkek.

The score is 1: 0. Azim Azarov scored a goal in the 25th minute.

The International Three Nations Cup Football Tournament is being held in Kyrgyzstan from September 2 to September 7. This friendly competition is being held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time. Participants are the national teams of Kyrgyzstan, Palestine and Bangladesh.

The match between the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh will take place on September 7.