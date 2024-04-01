Sadyr Japarov visits construction site of football complex

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the construction site of a football complex in Besh-Kungei village. The spokesman for the head of state, Askat Alagozov, posted on Facebook.

The complex will include a full-size football field with stands and a training field. The western stand will house fitness rooms, locker rooms, a hall for distinguished guests, technical rooms, a sports announcer room and a conference room. Commercial and technical premises will be located on the eastern side.

The total area of the land plot is 1.94 hectares.