Little athlete from Talas to talk with Aisuluu Tynybekova

A little athlete from Talas, Jasmin Arzybaeva, will meet with Aisuluu Tynybekova online today. Her mother Zarina Mirshakirova told 24.kg news agency.

A video was posted earlier on the Web, showing a little girl fighting and defeating a boy. She has already been nicknamed «little Aisuluu Tynybekova» on social media.

Olympic medalist, winner of the silver medal of the 2020 Olympics Aisuluu Tynybekova later said that she was looking for a little girl, and noted that she was ready to meet with her and help, if she wants to participate in the world-class sports.

Journalist of 24.kg news agency spoke with the mother of a little athlete, who lives in Kok-Sai village in Kara-Buura district of Talas region. The woman said that they have a large family — Jasmin Arzybaeva has two sisters and a brother. The girl is 9 years old. She started taking freestyle wrestling exercises two years ago.

«We have a sports hall in the village. Rural children go there, including my daughter. She has been engaged in freestyle wrestling since the age of seven,» Zarina Mirshakirova told.

According to her, Jasmine dreams of meeting Aisuluu Tynybekova.

«Today I was told that Aisuluu Tynybekova would contact my daughter. We were very happy when we heard this. We are even ready to go to Bishkek for a meeting,» Zarina Mirshakirova said.
