Reality show about tourism to be filmed in Kyrgyzstan for French TV company

The global production company Eccholine BV (Belgium) will shoot an adventure reality show about tourism for a French TV company. Silunews website reports.

It is known that the filming is scheduled for August 27 — September 2.

The head of the Tourism Department, Samat Shatmanov, met with the producer of the global production company Eccholine BV Safi Dehili and the founder of TENTI.kg travel company.

They told that the reality show is popular among viewers and accounts for over 3 million people and 14.3 percent of the primetime market. The episodes are broadcast on TV channels of the European Union and South American countries.

The shooting will be focused on the beauty of the nature of Kyrgyzstan, which will contribute to the popularization and promotion of tourism.

More than 70 members of the film crew will arrive in Kyrgyzstan. There are eight teams within the show. They will travel across the country.
