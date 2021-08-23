Akzhol Makhmudov asks authorities to create conditions for athletes

Silver medalist of the Olympic Games in Tokyo Akzhol Makhmudov asks the country’s authorities to create normal conditions for athletes. He stated this today at the solemn ceremony of presenting state awards at Ala-Archa state residence with the participation of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The Greco-Roman wrestler thanked the head of state, the people and his parents for their support.

«I also thank the coaches and massage therapists. This is our common victory. Let our country develop. Good conditions are being created to prepare for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. I think that Kyrgyzstan will have the first gold medal at the next Games,» Akzhol Makhmudov said.

Kyrgyzstanis won three medals at the Games: bronze — Meerim Zhumanazarova, silver — Akzhol Makhmudov and Aisuluu Tynybekova.

Earlier, the Wrestling Federation told about the terrible conditions for the training of athletes. «The national team rents private sports halls. There is no boarding school for athletes in the south of the country. The salaries of coaches are low. Juniors and cadets are looking for money from sponsors before going to the championships, since the state budget cannot cover costs of more than 3-5 people! Why have you removed the prize money for 5-7th places at the Olympics? Our Aiperi Medet kyzy competed with dignity and became the fifth out of the 16 best,» the country’s Wrestling Federation said.