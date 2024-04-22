Meerim Zhumanazarova secures berth at the Olympics in Paris

Meerim Zhumanazarova reached the final of the Asian qualification wrestling tournament in Bishkek and secured a berth at the Olympics in Paris. The tournament is broadcast live on KTRK-Sport TV channel.

In the weight category up to 68 kilograms, the Kyrgyzstani defeated athletes from Kazakhstan and India. Then she lost to her rival from the DPRK.

Meerim Zhumanazarova took the first place in the group and reached the semifinals, where she defeated an athlete from Uzbekistan Nabira Esenbaeva (7:2).

Those athletes who reach the finals receive the right to participate in the Olympics. There are no fights for gold medals at this tournament.

Previously, wrestlers Ernazar Akmataliev, Zholaman Sharshenbekov, Aisulu Tynybekova, Aiperi Medet kyzy, Akzhol Makhmudov, Bekzat Almaz uulu, as well as swimmer Denis Petrashov, also secured their berths at the Olympics.