Arrest of the ex-deputy chief of staff of the Presidential Office Almambet Saliev has been extended. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the judicial board extended his term of detention until October 16. Almambet Saliev is at the detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

Almambet Saliev is suspected of illegal enrichment. According to the investigation, the total value of real estate, owners of which are persons associated with him, is more than $ 900,000.