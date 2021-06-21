List of property for which Almambet Saliev arrested announced

Former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Office Almambet Saliev was placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

24.kg news agency received a list of real estate, owners of which are Almambet Saliev’s relatives and affiliated persons.

During the construction by Astra Plus LLC of a multi-storey residential building on the territory of Osh city, Almambet Saliev through his brother’s wife signed an agreement on equity participation in the construction of Datka residential complex at the address: Osh city, Navoi Street, 10. There he acquired an office with an area of ​​844.5 square meters for 50,247,750 soms.

The son-in-law of Saliev is registered as owner of the following property:

Apartment where Saliev lives, located at the address: Bishkek, Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue. The average market value of the real estate is $ 100,000;

Unfinished object on Elebaev Street estimated at $ 10,000;

Unfinished object — a parking space on Elebaev Street estimated at $ 10,000;

Apartment located on Elebaev Street estimated at $ 50,000;

Apartment on Elebaev Street — $50,000;

His wife’s sister is registered as owner of a residential building on Matrosov Street, it is estimated at $ 30,000.

The total value of real estate objects owned by persons associated with Almambet Saliev is more than $ 900,000, that is more than 70 million soms.

Almambet Saliev’s income declarations for 2016-2020 show that Almambet Saliev received income at the place of work. He received additional income from horses, cattle and small ruminants.

In 2016, Almambet Saliev, according to Politmer website, received an income of 620,443 soms.

According to other sources, in 2017 he had an income of 1,116,289 soms, in 2018 — 2,505,932 soms, in 2019 — 1,910,304 soms, in 2020 — 2,358,748 soms. The total income reached 8,195,939 soms.

Almambet Saliev was detained on June 17.