Kyrgyz diplomats hold talks with Taliban in Kabul

Kyrgyz diplomats held talks with the Taliban. Sputnik.kg reports with reference to the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan Miroslav Niyazov.

The Ambassador noted that the Taliban are involved in the evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis and have guaranteed safety of diplomatic missions.

According to Miroslav Niyazov, Kyrgyzstanis are gradually leaving Afghanistan. There are a total of about 20 people. Some of the citizens are in the Embassy of Kazakhstan. All of them have air tickets, but on different dates.

Ethnic Kyrgyz, who fled from the Little Pamir during the hostilities, returned. The Ambassador noted that for the entire history of the wars in Afghanistan, they were not subjected to violence and moved freely.

«I think the Taliban will impose tough order within six months. Good or bad ... People want peace, but there was none ... The main reason for the defeat of government forces is the unprecedented high level of corruption,» he said.

The Taliban will try to gain international support and recognition, otherwise it will be difficult for them, the ambassador added. According to him, the country will be provided with humanitarian and financial assistance, but a difficult period of restoration of statehood will begin soon.

On August 15, the radical Taliban movement announced full control over the entire territory of Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani has stepped down from office. Diplomatic missions of states accredited in Kabul evacuate their citizens. Thousands of refugees are also trying to leave the republic. Governance of Afghanistan was entrusted to a special council, which includes the head of the Supreme Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and the former president of the country Hamid Karzai.