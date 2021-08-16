18:09
USD 84.79
EUR 99.57
RUB 1.15
English

Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected

According to the 1996 UN Convention, Kyrgyzstan can accept any number of refugees from Afghanistan. Head of the Department for Work with Refugees of the Ministry of Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Zhypara Mambetova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, if even 5,000 people ask for asylum from Kyrgyzstan, they will certainly be accepted.

«Within the framework of the UN International Convention, we have our own international obligations. In case of their arrival in the country, we must, in accordance with the established procedure, receive refugees, register and consider their applications. It is unlikely that there will be an influx into Kyrgyzstan. This will primarily affect Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, but there are also cases when Afghans come to us through Tajikistan, asking for asylum,» Zhypara Mambetova said.

Earlier it was reported that there are about 20 citizens at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul.

The radical Taliban movement, after the announcement of the withdrawal of U.S. troops in the spring of 2021, launched an offensive against the positions of the Afghan army and by August had established control over most of the territory of Afghanistan. The day before, full control over the entire territory of the country was announced. The President Ashraf Ghani stepped down from office.
link: https://24.kg/english/204124/
views: 115
Print
Related
Situation in Afghanistan: Taliban seize weapons from civilians in Kabul
About 20 Kyrgyzstanis stay at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul
President Japarov closely monitors situation in Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Arkady Dubnov about concerns of Central Asian countries
Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual
Russia promises Tajikistan gratuitous arms supplies
Kyrgyzstan ready to receive ethnic Kyrgyz fled from Afghanistan
Kyrgyzstan plans to evacuate Afghan Kyrgyz fled from Taliban
Situation in Afghanistan discussed in С5 + 1 format in Tashkent
Ethnic Kyrgyz-refugees from Afghanistan should be transported to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kumtor is running at full operating speed Kumtor is running at full operating speed
Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
237 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,327 in total 237 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,327 in total
16 August, Monday
17:32
Situation in Afghanistan: Taliban seize weapons from civilians in Kabul Situation in Afghanistan: Taliban seize weapons from ci...
17:10
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
16:43
About 20 Kyrgyzstanis stay at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul
16:26
President Japarov closely monitors situation in Afghanistan
16:07
Sadyr Japarov congratulates President of India on Independence Day