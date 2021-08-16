Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected

According to the 1996 UN Convention, Kyrgyzstan can accept any number of refugees from Afghanistan. Head of the Department for Work with Refugees of the Ministry of Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Zhypara Mambetova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, if even 5,000 people ask for asylum from Kyrgyzstan, they will certainly be accepted.

«Within the framework of the UN International Convention, we have our own international obligations. In case of their arrival in the country, we must, in accordance with the established procedure, receive refugees, register and consider their applications. It is unlikely that there will be an influx into Kyrgyzstan. This will primarily affect Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, but there are also cases when Afghans come to us through Tajikistan, asking for asylum,» Zhypara Mambetova said.

Earlier it was reported that there are about 20 citizens at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul.

The radical Taliban movement, after the announcement of the withdrawal of U.S. troops in the spring of 2021, launched an offensive against the positions of the Afghan army and by August had established control over most of the territory of Afghanistan. The day before, full control over the entire territory of the country was announced. The President Ashraf Ghani stepped down from office.