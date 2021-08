Two people were killed in a traffic accident in Korumdu village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The traffic accident involving three cars — Subaru Forester, Audi A6 and Mazda 626 — occurred at about 00.47.

As a result, two people died in hospital — a man, 31, and a girl, 20.

Eight people received injuries of varying severity.

The injured were taken to the Cholpon-Ata City Hospital.