Quarantine measures toughened in capital of Kazakhstan due to COVID-19

A new decree has been published on toughening restrictive and quarantine measures in the capital of Kazakhstan, Tengrinews.kz reports.

The document was posted on the website of Nur-Sultan district administration. The new decree introduces restrictions on admission to full-time work for workers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The only exceptions are persons who have permanent medical contraindications and who have had coronavirus within the last three months. The dates for preventive vaccinations have been determined: before August 10 — the first component, until September 1 — the second component of the COVID-19 vaccine.

«The activities of all enterprises and organizations that are not part of Ashyq project are suspended, with the exception of central government agencies, district administrations, law enforcement agencies, healthcare organizations, the media, grocery stores, pharmacies and life support organizations, as well as construction projects, industrial enterprises, facilities for the provision of contactless services to the population, travel companies, business centers and certain types of activities, catering facilities working only for take-out and delivery of food, and voluntary project participants,» the decree says.

Work of public transport is prohibited on Saturdays and Sundays.

Shopping and entertainment centers and trading houses participating in Ashyq project can work on weekdays from 7.00 to 20.00.

The decree comes into force from 00.00 on August 2.
