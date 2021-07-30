15:43
UNICEF welcomes adoption of new version of Child Code in Kyrgyzstan

UNICEF welcomes the adoption of the new version of the Child Code and its supporting legislative bills by the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic. Official statement of the organization says.

This new legislation marks a major milestone in fulfilling the commitment of the state towards the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

«The new Child Code is the first legal document to ban corporal punishment of children in all settings; strengthens case management for vulnerable children and families and puts in place social services at the local level as key provisions for a solid child protection system. It also ensures the rights to social protection for children left without parental care; provides a stronger legal framework to protect children of migrants and the most vulnerable children,» the statement says.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted the Child Code in three readings yesterday.

In 2017, a working group was created consisting of deputies, representatives of law enforcement, judicial authorities, experts, organizations working with children, scientists and specialists. Over the course of 2.5 years, the group summarized the problems of protection of children in Kyrgyzstan and developed a package of bills, including a new version of the Child Code.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to postpone consideration of the new version of the Child Code.
UNICEF welcomes adoption of new version of Child Code in Kyrgyzstan
