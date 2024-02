UNICEF officially handed over ten colour laser printers to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan to enhance the ministry’s internal processes. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Minister Boobek Azhikeyev emphasized the importance of long-term partnerships with UNICEF and the Government of Japan in disaster preparedness and response, with a focus on the safety of children and schools.

«Children are the most vulnerable in emergency situations. That’s why we must ensure that they are equipped with knowledge and tools that will help them stay safe. We are grateful to our partner — the Government of Japan — for their support of such an important cause,» the acting UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan Cristina Brugiolo said.