Labor Ministry and UNICEF sign cooperation plan in field of child protection

The Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan and UNICEF signed a two-year cooperation plan in the field of child protection. The press service of the ministry reported.

Minister of Labor Gulnara Baatyrova noted that the partnership plays a key role in achieving common goals to improve the lives of children and support families in difficult situations.

«Joint work allows us to develop and implement the most effective strategies and policies to ensure all children have access to education, health and social care.

We pay special attention to issues of combating violence against children and their exploitation. Our country is actively working to strengthen the legal framework and mechanisms for preventing violence and protecting children’s rights,» she emphasized.

It was said at the meeting that Kyrgyzstan is committed to long-term cooperation with UNICEF and is ready for joint efforts to create a better future for children.