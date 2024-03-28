11:00
USD 89.51
EUR 96.93
RUB 0.97
English

Labor Ministry and UNICEF sign cooperation plan in field of child protection

The Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan and UNICEF signed a two-year cooperation plan in the field of child protection. The press service of the ministry reported.

Minister of Labor Gulnara Baatyrova noted that the partnership plays a key role in achieving common goals to improve the lives of children and support families in difficult situations.

«Joint work allows us to develop and implement the most effective strategies and policies to ensure all children have access to education, health and social care.

We pay special attention to issues of combating violence against children and their exploitation. Our country is actively working to strengthen the legal framework and mechanisms for preventing violence and protecting children’s rights,» she emphasized.

It was said at the meeting that Kyrgyzstan is committed to long-term cooperation with UNICEF and is ready for joint efforts to create a better future for children.
link: https://24.kg/english/290070/
views: 121
Print
Related
Every fifth Kyrgyzstani receives services through Ministry of Labor
UNICEF hands over printing equipment to Ministry of Emergency Situations
COVID-19: More than 20,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Emergencies Ministry receives 25 large tents for 4.7 million soms from UNICEF
11 new cold rooms to help improve storage of vaccines in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry and UNICEF discuss implementation of joint programs
UNICEF provides waste management supplies to healthcare facilities in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives equipment for early screening of hearing problems
Ex- Health Minister appointed Labor Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Japan provides schools in Kyrgyzstan with equipment for $1.3 million
Popular
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported
Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan
Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
28 March, Thursday
10:57
Russian ministry proposes to recruit labor migrants through recruitment agency Russian ministry proposes to recruit labor migrants thr...
10:48
Siberian Federal University to open educational centers in Kyrgyzstan
10:23
Asia and Oceania Hockey Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s team loses to UAE
10:13
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov meets with World Bank delegation
10:07
Ozon starts selling goods from Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan