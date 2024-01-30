10:46, 30 January 2024, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Maria ORLOVA
Emergencies Ministry receives 25 large tents for 4.7 million soms from UNICEF
UNICEF donated 25 large tents worth more than 4.7 million soms to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s response and preparedness to emergency situations. The organization reported.
The tents can be used as a temporary place for training, food or medical services, or temporary accommodation of people.
«There are two versions of tents: for warm and cold weather conditions. The tent sizes are 72 square meters and 42 square meters. In addition, UNICEF donated a special tarpaulin that can be used as a floor covering, as well as sanitary equipment to be used during emergencies,» the organization said.