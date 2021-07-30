Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts Children's Code in three readings

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted the Children’s Code in three readings. The decision was made at yesterday’s meeting.

In 2017, a working group was created consisting of deputies, representatives of law enforcement, judicial authorities, experts, organizations working with children, scientists and specialists. Over the course of 2.5 years, the group summarized the problems of protection of children in Kyrgyzstan and developed a package of bills, including a new version of the Children’s Code.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to postpone consideration of the new version of the Children’s Code.