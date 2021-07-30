14:08
Border incident: Citizens of Tajikistan beat up head of Ak-Sai rural area

Residents of Khozha-Alo village in Tajikistan beat up the head of Ak-Sai rural area Alimbek Sabirov. He himself confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

He is currently in a regional hospital.

«Together with the officials I arrived in Tash-Tumshuk to inspect the destroyed houses. Citizens of Tajikistan set fire to three houses during the spring conflict. Residents of Khozha-Alo gathered and began to provoke. I often visit Tash-Tumshuk, they know me. Two of the crowd pointed at me and attacked. They broke window of my car. I came to undergo a medical examination,» Alimbek Sabirov said.

According to the regional administration, on July 29 at 20.10, the Special Presidential Envoy to Batken Mamyrzhan Rakhimov, the Deputy Presidential Envoy to the region Murafkhan Tulaev and the head of the Ak-Sai rural area Alimbek Sabirov, having examined the houses in Ak-Sai village, went to Tash-Tumshuk.

«During inspection of burnt houses of Kyrgyz citizens, 15-20 residents of the Tajik Khozha-Alo village gathered. A misunderstanding arose, and one of the citizens of Tajikistan threw a stone in the direction of the officials’ car. During the meeting of representatives of law enforcement agencies, the head of Isfara District Internal Affairs Department promised to compensate for the damage and punish the guilty,» the press service of the regional administration said.

Heads of Batken and Isfara districts, as well as representatives of regional power structures, hold meetings to prevent conflicts.
