Citizens of Tajikistan throw stones at car of Batken officials

Citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at the car of Batken officials. The Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident took place the day before at about 20.00.

«Tajik citizens stoned the car of the head of Ak-Sai rural administration. There was also the Deputy Presidential Envoy to Batken region inside. Representatives of the regional police of the two countries met yesterday. The issue of compensation for the damage caused was raised for the Tajik side,» the Department of Internal Affairs said.

The fact was registered under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The head of Ak-Sai rural administration Alimbek Sabirov and the Deputy Presidential Envoy to Batken region, Marufkhan Tulaev, were returning after inspection of the houses damaged during the April 28-30 conflict in Tash-Tumshuk village of Batken district.