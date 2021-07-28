12:54
About 28 people killed,111 injured on Bishkek roads in 2021

At least 28 people have been killed in traffic accidents in Bishkek — 24 men and 4 women — since the beginning of 2021. Some 111 people were seriously injured. The prosecutor’s office of Bishkek city informed 24.kg news agency.

«An interdepartmental operational meeting was held on the initiative of the prosecutor’s office with participation of the officials of the Central Internal Affairs Department, the Department of the Patrol Police Service and other officials on the issue of prevention of traffic accidents. It is worth noting that the number of fatal accidents in Bishkek has decreased for six months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, but there is an increase in the number of victims, including among minors,» the prosecutor’s office said.

Police officers were instructed to step up work to identify the reasons for the growth in traffic accidents and take effective measures to ensure road safety and prevent traffic accidents.
