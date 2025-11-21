Old tires into playgrounds: Large-scale eco-recycling to be launched in Tokmok

The Tokmok branch of Kumtor Gold Company — a tire recycling plant — has received an official license for waste disposal and processing. The company reported.

According to the statement, the license issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision will allow the enterprise to provide paid services for the disposal of vehicle tires, which is expected to have a positive impact on the environmental situation.

The plant can process up to 10,000 tons of tires per year — of any type and size — converting them into rubber crumb. This material will be used to produce rubber tiles, mats, and seamless safety surfaces for children’s and sports playgrounds.

The company notes that this is a major contribution to clearing the country of toxic rubber waste. Old tires will no longer lie in landfills for years or, worse, be burned and pollute the air. Instead, they will be recycled into products beneficial to the public.

The enterprise can also accept large industrial tires from mining, construction, and agricultural machinery. This service will enable industrial, mining, and transport companies to contribute to environmental protection while reducing costs associated with disposal fees.

In addition, the Tokmok plant operates a tire restoration workshop. Currently, restored large-sized tires have been installed on Caterpillar 789C haul trucks and are undergoing testing at Kumtor mine.