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Kumtor employees rescue foreign tourists in the mountains

On May 4, at 12:35 p.m., the Kumtor mine security control center received a call from tourist guides. They reported that five tourists from Italy were trapped in a snow avalanche 23 kilometers from the mine.

The Kumtor rescue service and a medical team immediately responded to the scene. Kumtor’s security service immediately reported the information to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Kumtor employees conducted a preliminary survey of the area using drones. Four tourists suffered minor injuries and were in a state of shock. They were provided with the necessary assistance on site. A search and rescue operation was launched to find the fifth tourist.

At 4:24 p.m., the missing tourist was found. He sustained injuries, including to the neck area, and has been handed over to emergency services. The situation remains under control.
link: https://24.kg/english/372870/
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