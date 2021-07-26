Two Kyrgyzstanis win gold medals at World Cadet Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyz athletes Razzak Beishekeev and Nuristan Suyorkulov became world champions in Greco-Roman wrestling among cadets. Official website of the United World Wrestling reports.

The World Cadet Wrestling Championship is held in Budapest (Hungary).

Nuristan Suyorkulov won a gold medal in the weight category up to 51 kilograms. He reached the final, defeating athletes from Hungary, Russia and Georgia. In the final, he competed with the representative of Ukraine Yuriy Tovt and won with a score 3: 1.

Razzak Beishekeev won gold in the weight category up to 60 kilograms. He defeated wrestlers from Kazakhstan, Germany and India. In the final, the Kyrgyz athlete defeated the athlete from Iran with a score 4: 1.

Nurbolot Berdikulov won a bronze medal at the World Championship in the weight category up to 45 kilograms.