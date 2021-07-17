15:10
Kyrgyzstan ready to receive ethnic Kyrgyz fled from Afghanistan

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova held a meeting on the situation with the ethnic Kyrgyz from the Little Afghan Pamir, who crossed the Afghan-Tajik state border and are temporarily staying on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan. Press service of the Government reported.

Participants of the meeting heard information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Social Development, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the State Committee for National Security.

«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic is working with the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to evacuate Afghan Kyrgyz to the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Kyrgyz Republic is ready to receive them,» the statement says.

Following the meeting, government agencies were instructed to work out a set of measures for possible evacuation, preparation of a resettlement site, creation of the necessary infrastructure, provision of medical, social and legal assistance to the ethnic Kyrgyz.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also instructed to work out the issues of providing them with medical assistance through the international humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières.

The Tajik media reported earlier that on July 13, some 77 Afghans of Kyrgyz origin crossed the border at Kizil-Rabot village jamoat of Murghab district of Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, including 26 men, 20 women and 31 children. They are residents of Andemin village, Vahon district, Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.

It turned out later that the real number of refugees is many times higher. More than 300 ethnic Kyrgyz crossed the Afghan-Tajik border. The parliament deputies noted that refugees from Afghanistan should be transported to Kyrgyzstan.
