Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake

As of today, there are no citizens of Kyrgyzstan among those killed or injured in the recent earthquake in Afghanistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The ministry stated that it maintains close communication with Kyrgyz nationals residing in Afghanistan. It also noted that the embassy has not received any requests for assistance from ethnic Kyrgyz who are citizens of Afghanistan.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit northern Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan on November 3, killing at least seven people and injuring around 150.

Earlier, Rajabali Kadyrov, a representative of the public association Kyrk Uruu — Kyrgyz El Birimdigi, said that ethnic Kyrgyz affected by the earthquake were appealing for help and called on the public to begin raising funds for them. However, he did not specify how many ethnic Kyrgyz were affected or whether there are casualties among them.
