Ethnic Kyrgyz-refugees from Afghanistan should be transported to Kyrgyzstan

Ethnic Kyrgyz-refugees from Afghanistan should to be transported to Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Beishenaly Nurdinov made such a proposal at the meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan today.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic should negotiate with Tajikistan and take away the ethnic Kyrgyz, who crossed the Afghan-Tajik border the day before.

«Our compatriots, fleeing from the Taliban, crossed over to the territory of Tajikistan. We need to take them to Kyrgyzstan,» the deputy said.

At least 77 Afghans of Kyrgyz origin crossed the border at Kizil-Rabot village jamoat of Murghab district of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region on July 13, including 26 men, 20 women and 31 children. All of them are residents of Andemin village, Vakhon district, Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.