Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Lawyer appeals to Security Council

Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova appealed to the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan on the fact of abduction of Orhan Inandi by the intelligence service of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan. A representative of the family of the director of Sapat international educational institution informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, after watching an interview with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, she had several reasonable questions.

In the interview with journalist, Ahmet Sadik Dogan said that the National Intelligence Organization of the Republic of Turkey carried out an operation on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic to detain Orhan Inandi, and the sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan was not violated.

The lawyer reminds that according to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, of which Kyrgyzstan is a member, no state party should expel, return or extradite any person to another state, if there are serious reasons to believe that he or she could face torture there.

«Ahmet Sadik Dogan says in his interview that the Turkish side did not kidnap anyone. It was a special operation abroad. They say they caught a fugitive. A foreign state cannot conduct a special operation on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic without permission of the relevant government agency. Therefore, I ask the question: on the basis of what normative legal act or permission of the authorized body Turkey conducted the special operation on our territory and took our citizen? If our government agencies allowed it, then why did they have to look for him for 35 days and spend the state resources?» Taalaigul Toktakunova asks.

In addition, the lawyer asks to clarify: if Orhan Inandy, according to the official Turkey, is a fugitive, on the basis of which legal act or court decision he was put on the wanted list.

The lawyer asks the President, as the guarantor of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, to instruct the relevant state bodies and demand to establish the identity of those officials who gave a permission to conduct the operation by foreign intelligence service on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, the lawyer of Orhan Inandi’s family also asked the head of state to declare the Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Ahmet Sadik Dogan persona non grata.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship. He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.