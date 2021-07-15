Kyrgyzstan plans to evacuate Afghan Kyrgyz fled from Taliban

It is planned to evacuate the Afghan Kyrgyz, who fled from the Taliban, to Kyrgyzstan. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The ministry noted that they asked the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for support in organizing the evacuation. In addition, the ministry sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan with a request to assist in the unhindered movement of the Afghan Kyrgyz to checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

This issue is under the control of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers. State bodies have been given appropriate instructions.

More than 300 ethnic Kyrgyz crossed the Afghan-Tajik border. The deputies noted that refugees from Afghanistan should be transported to Kyrgyzstan.