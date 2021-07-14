19:39
Ex-Deputy Chief of Staff of President Almambet Saliev remanded in custody

Ex-deputy head of the Presidential Administration Almambet Saliev was remanded in custody. His lawyer Zhyrgalbek Babayev told.

The defense asked to change the measure of restraint for Almambet Saliev from detention to recognizance not to leave for period of pre-trial proceedings.

The panel of judges dismissed the lawyer’s complaint. Almambet Saliev was remanded in custody in the remand prison of State Committee for National Security until August 16.

«The court considered the case without his participation, thereby violating his rights. They could at least hold it online, there was an opportunity, but they did not do that either,» Zhyrgalbek Babayev complained.

Almambet Saliev is suspected of illegal enrichment. According to the investigation, the total cost of real estate objects, owners of which are persons associated with him, is more than $ 900,000.
