Ex-Deputy Chief of Staff of Presidential Office Almambet Saliev detained

Facts of illegal enrichment of the ex-deputy chief of staff of President’s Office of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Saliev have been revealed. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

It was found out that Almambet Saliev, being the deputy chief of staff of the head of state, and also using the patronage of the ex-president, actively intervened in the work of the judicial system, law enforcement and state bodies, lobbying the interests of private structures to the detriment of state interests.

«Almambet Saliev, while working in the government position, acquired property assets that are incomparable with his official income, by registering affiliated persons as their owners. Together with this official, money was invested in one of the construction companies for the construction of apartment buildings and other commercial facilities. In the framework of pre-trial proceedings, investigative and operational measures are being taken to find all property and financial assets of Almambet Saliev. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the state committee said.