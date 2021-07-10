13:12
USD 84.72
EUR 100.24
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan develops mobile application for pastures monitoring

A mobile application for monitoring of pastures has been developed in Kyrgyzstan. The project «Conservation of biodiversity and reduction of poverty with involvement of local communities in management of walnut forests and pastures» reports.

Using the app, you can collect detailed and relevant information on the productivity and composition of the vegetation cover of rangelands. Pasture Monitoring in Kyrgyz, Russian and English can already be installed on a mobile device.

The application is oriented for use in Kyrgyzstan, but in the future it can be adapted to the conditions of other Central Asian countries. It is easy to navigate in the Pasture Monitoring app, because it provides photographs of plants, trees, general characteristics of soil types for an accurate assessment.

Data can be seen in graphs, and results can be displayed by region, district, area, and by season and year.

The application is being tested on the territory of the forestry enterprises of Aksy and Bazar-Korgon districts. Aksy, Arkyt and Avletim forestry staff of Aksy district and representatives of local pasture committees were trained in the use of the service. Representatives of forestry enterprises of Bazar-Korgon district were handed over tablets.
link: https://24.kg/english/200566/
views: 18
Print
Related
EAEU citizens to enter Russia with Travel without COVID app from July 1
iGov app and digital driver's license presented in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 50 million grant to improve pastures
Safe Delivery mobile app developed for obstetricians in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan develops mobile application for calls to emergency services
Popular
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat
Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
Rules of entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis to change from July 10 Rules of entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis to change from July 10
10 July, Saturday
13:05
Kyrgyzstan develops mobile application for pastures monitoring Kyrgyzstan develops mobile application for pastures mon...
11:13
Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs
11:00
Kyrgyzstan collects 18.8 billion soms in insurance premiums for six months
09:36
Temporary restrictions on work of restaurants imposed in Aksy district
09:21
Photo exhibition dedicated to Kyrgyzstan's independence opened in Ankara
9 July, Friday
20:39
SCNS discloses details of investigation of corruption at Kumtor mine
20:17
Sewing workshop burns down in Voenno-Antonovka village
20:11
Body of deceased border guard to be delivered through Tajikistan today