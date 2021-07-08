19:56
Accused of illegal enrichment transfer over 6 billion soms to budget

All money that is transferred as a result of investigation of criminal cases on illegal enrichment or corruption goes to the country’s budget. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev announced at a press conference.

According to him, the SCNS does not keep a dime for itself.

«All funds go to the country’s budget. The SCNS does not use a single tyiyn. During this time, 6 billion soms have been transferred to the budget, including in the form of property. There are several shopping centers, buildings and apartments,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

A number of former high-ranking officials are under arrest on illegal enrichment or corruption charges. Some of them entered into a plea bargain and, after reimbursing the multimillion-dollar damage, were placed under house arrest.
