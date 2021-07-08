Emergency situation announced in 2 villages of Batken region due to mudflow

Employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kyrgyzstan continue to eliminate the consequences of the mudflow, which hit three villages in Batken region. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

«Three villages in Batken region — Sogment, Gaz and Kara-Bulak — were hit by the natural disaster that occurred on July 6. Mudflows flooded roads, courtyards, destroyed two bridges and three hectares of arable land. Property of citizens was damaged. At least 15 rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 40 local residents, one loader and an excavator are involved in elimination of the consequences,» the ministry said.

The emergency situation regime has been announced in Gaz and Sogment villages. Damage caused by the natural disaster is calculated.