A mudflow flooded 42 residential buildings in Boston village, Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the mud flows also flooded the 510th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh road.

An emergency group and headquarters have been organized to eliminate the consequences. About 122 rescuers were brought to the scene. Residents were evacuated to a safe zone. Cleanup work has been carried out.

At least 29 units of engineering equipment were sent to the site. The Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev and the head of the Civil Protection Service of Jalal-Abad region Absattar Syrgabaev got acquainted with the situation and instructed to take appropriate urgent measures.