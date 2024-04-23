17:59
Presidential spokesman Askat Alagozov: Mudflow victims will get assistance

Assistance will be provided to people affected by mudflows. Presidential spokesman Askat Alagozov posted on Facebook.

He recalled that recent rains caused mudflows in a number of villages in several regions of Kyrgyzstan. Local residents are temporarily relocated from some of them.

«There are cases of damage to buildings and backyards, but these are not large-scale damages. In other words, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Transport and other government agencies have enough forces and technical means to eliminate the consequences of mudflows,» he posted.

According to President Sadyr Japarov’s instructions, citizens will receive appropriate assistance once the Emergencies Ministry determines the amount of damage caused by the natural disaster.

Askat Alagozov

At least 46 mudflows have been registered in Osh, Batken, Jalal-Abad and Talas regions since April 20. An emergency situation was declared in Osh, Jalal-Abad (Nooken district) and Talas regions. As a result of the natural disaster, two people were killed: a man whose car was covered by a mudflow, and a teenager who died from a lightning strike.
