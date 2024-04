A mudflow occurred in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. A reader told 24.kg news agency and sent videos taken from the scene.

According to him, the streets of Kara-Suu, Kok-Kashat and Manas villages are filled with mud flows, and the courtyards of houses are flooded.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that mudflows were registered in Aitmatov district of region on April 22. A response team was sent to the scene. They pump out water using a motor pump.