Mudflows in Kyrgyzstan: 1,092 households flooded

At least 67 mudflows were registered in Kyrgyzstan from April 20 to April 23. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Urmatbek Shamyrkanov, announced at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to his information, 29 mudflows were registered in Osh region, 18 — in Jalal-Abad region, 10 — in Batken region, 4 — in Talas region, 4 — in Chui region, and 2 — in Osh city.

About 1,092 households were flooded, including 264 residential buildings.

«At least 253 houses are in satisfactory condition, 9 are in need of major repairs, 2 are destroyed and have fallen into disrepair. Seven social facilities were flooded, one of them became unusable. Seven horses, three cattle heads, and seven sheep died,» Urmatbek Shamyrkanov said.

According to him, the Civil Protection Commission is working in the areas affected by the mudflows.

To eliminate the consequences of mudflows, the Ministry of Emergency Situations involved 23 units of engineering equipment, 685 rescuers and 29 pumps.
