16:34
Mudflow registered in Chui region, Burana river burst its banks

A mudflow occurred in Chui region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, due to heavy rains, the water level in Burana river rose, resulting in a threat of flooding.

In addition, information was received that the fields in S. Ibraimov aiyl aimak were flooded, and the courtyards were flooded in Kichi-Kemin village.

Threat of flooding of residential buildings was registered in Orlovka. A task force was sent to the scene. The equipment of the aiyl okmotu and district administrations of Chui region is involved in the work.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that work is currently being carried out in places where a risk of mudflows is registered.
