Another mudflow hits Jalal-Abad region

A mudflow occurred in some villages of Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Due to heavy rain, mudflow hit Atana village, Aksy district. At least 11 houses were flooded.

The movement of cars is hampered due to mudflow in Kara-Kamysh rural aimak, on the 3rd kilometer of Kara-Zhygach — Sary-Chelek road.

A task force, three rescuers, a motor pump and a loader were sent to the site to eliminate the consequences.

At least 46 mudflows were registered in Osh, Batken, Jalal-Abad and Talas regions since April 20. An emergency situation was declared in Osh, Jalal-Abad (Nooken district) and Talas regions. Two people were killed as a result of the natural disaster: a man whose car was covered by a mudflow, and a teenager died from a lightning strike.
