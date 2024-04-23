More than 40 mudflows occur in Kyrgyzstan for four days

At least 46 mudflows have occurred in Osh, Batken, Jalal-Abad and Talas regions since April 20. Deputy head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Urmatbek Shamyrkanov announced at a briefing.

According to him, emergency situation has been declared in Osh, Jalal-Abad (Nooken district) and Talas regions to date.

Urmatbek Shamyrkanov told about the damage caused by mudflows. At least 171 courtyards were flooded in Osh region. «There are no cases of mudflow entering houses, in 28 houses and a school cellars were flooded,» he said.

At least 102 courtyards of houses and schools were flooded in Jalal-Abad region. About 202 courtyards and one school were flooded in Talas region.