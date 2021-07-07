Rules of entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis to change from July 10

The procedure for entry of citizens of Kyrgyzstan into Russia has changed. The Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the embassy, from July 10, 2021, Kyrgyzstanis and citizens of other EAEU member states, upon entering Russia, must submit the results of a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours before arrival through Travel without COVID-19 application.

Russian citizens entering from abroad must undergo a single PCR testing within three days from the date of arrival and, until the results are obtained, stay isolated at the place of residence (stay).

A PCR testing is not required if you have an electronic vaccination certificate (valid for 12 months) or certificate of recovered from COVID-19 (valid for 6 months).