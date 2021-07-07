Inandi's family lawyer asks to declare Turkish Ambassador persona non grata

The lawyer of Orhan Inandi’s family Taalaigul Toktakunova asks to declare the Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan persona non grata. Her open appeal to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov says.

According to her, it became known from the speech of the head of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the state TV channel TRT that Orhan Inandi, being a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, was kidnapped, taken to Turkey by the National Intelligence Service and brought to trial.

«In connection with the special operation carried out by the Turkish side, we ask you to declare the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, persona non grata in accordance with Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,» the appeal says.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.