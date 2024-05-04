UN program to help increase honey production and sales in Kyrgyzstan

The United Nations Development Program in Kyrgyzstan, in collaboration with the PF «Training and Consulting Center» (TES-Center), is launching an initiative to strengthen the value chain (VAC) of natural honey under UNDP project «Aid for Trade in Central Asia», funded by the Government of Finland. UNDP in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The project will continue to provide support to key participants in the honey VAC in the target regions of the country, including Osh, Naryn and Issyk-Kul regions. The project will focus on increasing production and sales of honey, creating new jobs, increasing the competitiveness of the sector, and strengthening its export potential.

«Kyrgyzstan has significant potential for the production and export of natural honey. The development of this industry can play an important role in expanding economic opportunities and stimulating production and processing in regions. However, this requires coordinated joint efforts,» the statement says.