All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan canceled all flash mobs and other public events with participation of schoolchildren as part of «Uraanym Manas». The press service of the ministry reported.

The events have been canceled for security reasons.

It is noted that the Minister Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva is in Jalal-Abad region. She visited children injured in a truck collision in Suzak district.

The young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, ended in tragedy. The event took place on jailoo. Schoolchildren recited excerpts from Manas epic. During the recitation, the schoolchildren were rammed by Hyundai Porter truck. 35 people were injured and 20 are in hospital. The driver was detained. A criminal case was initiated under Article 312 «Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of motor vehicles» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.