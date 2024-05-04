Meeting of Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank takes place in Tbilisi

A meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) began in Tbilisi (Georgia).

The meeting is held as part of the 57th annual meeting of the ADB. Georgia hosts the annual meeting of the bank’s Board of Governors for the first time. The theme of the 57th annual meeting, which is taking place from May 2 to May 5, is «Bridge to the Future.»

Kyrgyzstan is a member country of the ADB. Representatives of the Ministry of Finance of the republic are present at the event.

«Global trade and supply chains are vulnerable. Free trade and free movement of capital is the way forward. Today’s meeting provides an opportunity to reflect on how we can work together to build a bridge to the future. 2023 was the hottest. Food systems are vulnerable. This poses a threat on many fronts, from food to infrastructure and more. The future depends on how we can respond to these challenges,» Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa said at the opening of the event.

He noted that one of the priorities of the future can be considered the need to use digital technologies and ensure their careful and fair use. But there are also risks associated with bias and lack of transparency.

«Artificial intelligence offers huge potential to drive growth and help solve development challenges in areas such as health, agriculture and climate change. But developing countries will lose if they fail to implement this technology. ADB is working to strengthen the capacity of developing member countries to implement responsible AI solutions that are ethical and promote inclusive growth. We believe that bridging the digital divide and unlocking the power of artificial intelligence are key to a more prosperous future,» the ADB head said.