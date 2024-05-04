15:27
USD 88.68
EUR 95.00
RUB 0.95
English

Meeting of Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank takes place in Tbilisi

A meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) began in Tbilisi (Georgia).

The meeting is held as part of the 57th annual meeting of the ADB. Georgia hosts the annual meeting of the bank’s Board of Governors for the first time. The theme of the 57th annual meeting, which is taking place from May 2 to May 5, is «Bridge to the Future.»

Kyrgyzstan is a member country of the ADB. Representatives of the Ministry of Finance of the republic are present at the event.

«Global trade and supply chains are vulnerable. Free trade and free movement of capital is the way forward. Today’s meeting provides an opportunity to reflect on how we can work together to build a bridge to the future. 2023 was the hottest. Food systems are vulnerable. This poses a threat on many fronts, from food to infrastructure and more. The future depends on how we can respond to these challenges,» Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa said at the opening of the event.

He noted that one of the priorities of the future can be considered the need to use digital technologies and ensure their careful and fair use. But there are also risks associated with bias and lack of transparency.

«Artificial intelligence offers huge potential to drive growth and help solve development challenges in areas such as health, agriculture and climate change. But developing countries will lose if they fail to implement this technology. ADB is working to strengthen the capacity of developing member countries to implement responsible AI solutions that are ethical and promote inclusive growth. We believe that bridging the digital divide and unlocking the power of artificial intelligence are key to a more prosperous future,» the ADB head said.
link: https://24.kg/english/293213/
views: 82
Print
Related
Total climate investments in Central and West Asia - $186 billion
Kyrgyzstan plans to sign agreement with ADB for $300 million
ADB to finance construction of sewage treatment facilities in Cholpon-Ata
Atlas of landslides presented in Bishkek
Georgia's parliament approves foreign agent law in first reading
ADB forecasts economic growth in Kyrgyzstan of 5 percent in 2024
ADB to allocate $40 million for development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov discusses Kambar-Ata 1 project with ADB Director
Georgia increases exports of passenger cars to Kyrgyzstan in January 2024
Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Georgia may be extradited to their homeland
Popular
Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kuban Adyl uulu fired Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kuban Adyl uulu fired
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan lowers discount rate to 11 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan lowers discount rate to 11 percent
David Cameron criticized for renting luxury jet for Central Asia tour David Cameron criticized for renting luxury jet for Central Asia tour
Akylbek Japarov meets with General Manager of Aga Khan Trust for Culture Akylbek Japarov meets with General Manager of Aga Khan Trust for Culture
4 May, Saturday
15:08
UN program to help increase honey production and sales in Kyrgyzstan UN program to help increase honey production and sales...
15:04
Meeting of Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank takes place in Tbilisi
14:35
3-year-old girl spends night in dog kennel, stepfather detained
12:28
Only one Great Patriotic War veteran left in Osh city
12:07
Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024