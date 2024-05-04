3-year-old girl spends night in dog kennel, stepfather detained

A girl born in 2021 was admitted to the Issyk-Ata district hospital from Krasnaya Rechka village with various bodily injuries. Doctors informed the Internal Affairs Department of the district. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The police detained the girl’s stepfather, 28. The investigators found out that he systematically inflicted bodily harm on the child.

Own sources ofreported that the girl was taken to the hospital after her stepfather forced her to spend the night in a kennel with the dog in the rain.

The police noted that a criminal case was opened under Article 138 «Torture» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The child’s stepfather was placed in a temporary detention center.