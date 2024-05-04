Only one Great Patriotic War veteran left in Osh city

Veteran of the Great Patriotic War Salakhidin Toktobaev passed away in Osh city. The press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, at present there is only one veteran of the Great Patriotic War and five home front workers left in the city.

Salakhidin Toktobaev was buried with honors on the city cemetery.

He was called up for military service in the Red Army in his native Osh. In 1943-1945 he fought in the 938th rifle regiment on the Belorussian front. In the postwar years he worked as a stock manager at Osh cotton factory. He was awarded many orders and medals, including the Order of the Great Patriotic War II degree, the medal «For Victory over Germany», the Zhukov Medal and others.