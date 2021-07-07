New details of Orhan Inandi’s kidnapping: Version of Turkish state channel

The head of Sapat school network, Orhan Inandi, managed the money of FETO terrorist organization in Central Asia, and was in close relations with its leaders and obtained illegal passports for its members. The state television channel of Turkey TRT Haber reported.

According to it, from 1985 to 1995, Orhan Inandi was a member of the secret organization FETO and was arrested for «creation or heading an armed terrorist organization.»

FETO is translated from Turkish as «terrorist organization of Fethullah» (Fethullahçı Terör Örgütü). In 2016, the Turkish authorities accused the movement of the religious leader Fethullah Gulen of an attempted coup and recognized the institutions created by him as terrorist organizations.

Turkey’s state channel reports that it has been established that Orhan Inandi is a user of ByLock, a smartphone application that allows communication over a private encrypted connection. According to the Turkish government, the use of ByLock proves a connection with the Fethullah Gulen movement.

In addition, Orhan Inandi met with the so-called fugitive from the Turkish Armed Forces, Adil Oksuz, when he was in Ankara. The Turkish intelligence services believe that from 2001 to the present day he has been working as responsible for FETO in Kyrgyzstan. In 2017, by order of Fethullah Gulen, Orhan Inandi became the CEO of the region, which includes Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The TV channel notes that he managed the dirty money of FETO in Central Asia. According to him, the director of Sapat, on instructions from Fethullah Gulen, also provided 25 fugitive members of the organization with asylum in Kyrgyzstan and illegally obtained Kyrgyz passports for them.

In addition, the Turkish special services found out that Orhan Inandi often visited the FETO leader, who lives in Pennsylvania (USA).

«The last time he visited the leader was in March 2021. It turned out that Orkhan Inandi also maintained close contacts with the top leaders of the organization,» the Turkish state channel said.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in an exclusive interview with 24.kg news agency commented on the abduction of Orkan Inandi.